NVRH Primary Care Practices Recognized For Patient-Centered Care

All three Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) primary care practices – Kingdom Internal Medicine in St. Johnsbury, Corner Medical in Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury Pediatrics in St. Johnsbury – have been awarded recognition by the National Committee of Quality Assurance (NCQA) for Systematic Use of Patient-Centered and Coordinated Care Management Processes.
To receive recognition as Patient-Centered Medical Homes (PCMHs) for their continuous quality improvement and patient-centered approach, Kingdom Internal Medicine, Corner Medical and St. Johnsbury Pediatrics must submit attestations and evidence every year to NCQA. The last time the practices submitted was in 2017, and all three practices received recognition as a level III PCMH. Kingdom Internal Medicine scored a 95, Corner Medical scored a 97 and St. Johnsbury scored a 99. The NCQA PCMH program reflects the input of the American College of Physicians (ACP), American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and American Osteopathic Association (AOA) and others.
This Patient-Centered Medical Home model of care supports a team-oriented approach while positioning patients as the primary focus of their care. This means improved patient experience and access, ultimately helping health care providers better manage their patients with chronic conditions. For example, one study found patients living with diabetes experienced higher-quality treatment than those who did not receive their health care from a NCQA-Recognized Patient-Centered Medical Home.
“We understand that the healthcare system can be scary and confusing,” NVRH VP of Medical Practices Laura Newell said. “By embracing this patient-centered model, we are able to better support our patients when they really need it.”
PCMH Recognition increases communication and coordination, ultimately increasing patient satisfaction and decreasing expensive visits to the Emergency Department.
“NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition raises the bar in defining high-quality care by emphasizing access, health information technology and coordinated care focused on patients,” NCQA President Margaret E. O’Kane said. “Recognition shows that Kingdom Internal, Corner Medical, and St. Johnsbury Pediatrics have the tools, systems and resources to provide their patients with the right care, at the right time.”
