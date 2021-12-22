NVRH Recognized By New England Donor Services

ST. JOHNSBURY — NVRH received Platinum Recognition from New England Donor Services and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for saving and improving lives during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by encouraging hospital colleagues and community members to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors.
“Organ and tissue donation saves or improves countless lives every year,” CEO Shawn Tester explains. “If you are not an organ donor, please consider signing up.”
Since 2004, the Donate Life Rose Parade float has inspired people to save and heal lives with the message of organ, eye and tissue donation. The 2022 Rose Parade will be held on Jan. 1, 2022. The theme, Dream. Believe. Achieve., celebrates the ability to educate people to open doors, open minds and change lives.
New England Donor Services is honoring its hospital partners to show the breadth of dedication nationally. NVRH, among other hospitals, has contributed to the Donate Life float, by submitting a rose vial with a quote from NVRH that states, “Your organ could be someone’s missing piece.” This vial will be incorporated into the float which features stylized Venetian colonnades, inspired by the Palazzo Ducale or Doges’ Palace in Venice. These ornate porticos will be adorned with memorial floral portraits, honoring the gift of life and hope given by organ, eye and tissue donors. Venice’s gondolas will carry organ, eye and tissue recipients, and living donors and recipients will walk alongside the float.
“NVRH fully supports participation in organ donation services. According to Donate Life, more than 1.75 million lifesaving and healing tissue transplants are performed each year in the United States, offering patients a new chance at healthy, productive and normal lives. The life-changing possibilities of becoming an organ donator are incredible,” shared NVRH CNO Julie Schneckenburger.
As the world’s most visible campaign to inspire organ, eye and tissue donation, the Donate Life Rose Parade float inspires viewers to save and heal more than one million people in need of organ, eye and tissue transplants each year.
