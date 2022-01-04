NVRH Releases Winter HealthyChoices Newsletter

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) has released the January through March 2022 edition of its HealthyChoices newsletter. This free, tri-annual publication features a listing of affordable and local public wellness programs and resources to help individuals improve health and stay well in body, mind and spirit.
“HealthyChoices is a local resource directory for accessing the abundance of free and low-cost activities, groups, and services that are available in the Northeast Kingdom,” shared NVRH VP Marketing and Community Health Improvement Diana Gibbs. “HealthyChoices provides community members with current wellness activities and information that fit their individual lifestyles.”
HealthyChoices listings include NVRH sponsored programs, fitness centers, kids’ activities, community partner programs, area food resources, outdoor recreation venues, support groups and more. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many classes, workshops, meal sites, support groups and fitness venues may be closed or have alternative schedules or locations. Be sure to contact the program provider for the most up-to-date information.
The publication is directly mailed to community members. It is also available online at https://nvrh.org/healthy-choices-newsletter/.
For more information about HealthyChoices or to be considered for inclusion in the next edition scheduled for April, contact NVRH Community Health Resource Center Coordinator Mary Maurer at (802) 748-7501.
