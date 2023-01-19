NVRH Resuming In-person Childbirth Education Class
Buy Now

Katie Baker (left) and Diantha Jones from Empowered Birthing are offering childbirth education classes at NVRH starting Jan. 31. (Courtesy photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Birth Center at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) is partnering with local doulas Katie Baker and Diantha Jones from Empowered Birthing in offering childbirth education classes.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.