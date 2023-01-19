NVRH Resuming In-person Childbirth Education Class

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Birth Center at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) is partnering with local doulas Katie Baker and Diantha Jones from Empowered Birthing in offering childbirth education classes.
