ST. JOHNSBURY — One night, in order to get the doors for a COVID-19 airtight unit built as quickly as possible, Richard Degreenia, the director of plant operations and safety officer for Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH), drove to Pennsylvania and back to pick up the needed materials, which had not made it onto the truck to Vermont.
It was six hours each way, and he caught a few hours’ sleep at the hospital when he returned instead of going home to Walden. He got up, and with his devoted team in plant operations, got back to work constructing an emergency COVID-19 unit within the hospital in the early days after the pandemic was declared.
He drove through New York City at 75 miles an hour across the George Washington Bridge - even New York was a ghost town, “I didn’t want to stop; the world was different, it was upside down,” he remembers thinking.
He’s one of those “back story” people who were critical during the pandemic but not on the front lines that people see, he points out, and he includes so many essential workers in health care, the food service people, the housekeepers, the laundry department, jobs which are always critical and more than ever during the pandemic, but which go unseen.
“We sometimes forget their importance,” said DeGreenia, wanting to be sure that in speaking for his team and himself, he gave acknowledgment to many other coworkers across NVRH for their roles which make everything possible. “We need those people, too.”
Degreenia is an electrician and he was hired at NVRH in 2000, taking over the department as its supervisor in 2007.
He remembers hearing about “this COVID virus … it was early on.”
One of his two college-age daughters was a student at St. Johnsbury Academy at the time, and was studying in South Korea. She was forced to return home early due to the pandemic, and he had just returned home from a trip to Athens, Greece, before the hospital went into Code D with an 8 a.m. announcement on the morning of March 3.
D is for Disaster.
“What are we going to do?” was on everyone’s minds - his included.
Suddenly all those drills and training were called into action, and it helped, said Degreenia, especially de-contamination training and CDC emergency preparedness training he’d been through.
He said, “It did help, but it was always a work in progress.”
There were long, hard days in creating what the hospital would need to care for COVID-19 patients while keeping everyone as safe as possible, and in the hospital’s major role as the community health provider, said Degreenia. The area never had the big outbreak they had to gear up for, but they were ready for it if it came, he stressed.
Degreenia said, “I think the state did a very good job, I think we did a really good job, too.”
“We needed to create a negative pressure area,” he said, and they figured out creative ways to do that using some materials they had on hand, including filters and more to create a separate walled-off area for anyone who was COVID-19 positive on the second floor.
That shifted later and was re-created on the first floor since day surgery was shut down and a tighter box to keep air restricted was built. They built walls and added doors - those ones he drove to Pennsylvania to pick up - to create an air locked environment to keep the unit contained as safe as possible for everyone.
Staff from outside his department contributed good ideas, including a food service worker who asked how meals would be passed into the area, leading to a little pass-through box being built, Degreenia pointed out.
“It worked out really well,” he said. “We used it for medications to be passed through, too.”
The work to respond rapidly to the pandemic began on March 5, when Degreenia and his team set up a negative pressure unit on med surge and a portable airlock. A few days later, they converted a loading dock to storage area for the Emergency Room to help with space issues, then a few days after that, set up a small portable tent that was brought by the state of Vermont for COVID-19 testing.
It was at the end of March the team built a new air lock area with actual doors and duct work and he pulled that all-nighter driving to Pennsylvania to get the doors. Power had to be run to the panel in the area in front of the tent outside the ER then a large tent from Mobile Medical was set up in the parking lot then moved later to the lower lot for the pandemic response. Negative air duct work had to be done for second floor rooms being used as a COVID isolation unit a month or so into the response.
All the rooms in the hospital’s ER had to have negative pressure, and the air systems had to be adapted, using some existing fans, new ones, and a portable unit to achieve the safest air quality.
The team working under Degreenia designed and built a structure over a trailer for COVID testing later, still in use, using a storage container as a base for part of the building. Work to increase the negative air pressure within the ICU also took place, using what Degreenia calls “farmer methods”, i.e., duct tape!
They also added more negative pressure rooms on the second floor, and working with Vermont Heating and Ventilating, made two negative pressure rooms at Kingdom Internal Medicine, Corner Medical, and St. Johnsbury Pediatrics.
At the beginning of October, NVRH placed a trailer for respiratory patients at Corner Medical and set it up to provide pandemic care on-site there.
Degreenia isn’t big on talking about himself, and several times asked to stop the interview so he could list off those whose team efforts and collaboration as well as ingenuity contributed to the building of the COVID-19 units inside the hospital and then the COVID testing drive-through station outside where semi trailers were used to anchor a huge tent that allowed for testing in all weather conditions.
Helping to make the facility safe during the pandemic were Kurt Eschmann, plumber; Aaron Persons, mechanic; Greg Lepine, electrician; Doug Hume, carpenter; Doug Pastula, mechanic; Holly Charland, maintenance technician; John Bechum, plumber; Hugh McNally, heating and ventilating technician; Pam Deming, office scheduler, equipment ordering; and the VT Heating and Ventilation and their staff.
