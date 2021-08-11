More than 100 million American adults are currently living with diabetes or prediabetes. This common disease comes with the risk of serious health problems, like heart disease, blindness, and damage to nerves, feet, and kidneys.
“There is however a lot you can do to manage your diabetes and help prevent these problems from happening. This class can help support you in making these changes,” said Rorie Dunphey, regional coordinator for Vermont Blueprint for Health, which along with Lamoille Health Partners is sponsoring a series of classes online via Zoom on Thursdays, from Aug. 19-Sept. 30 from 2-4:30 p.m.
Vermonters who have completed these small-group workshops program say they have seen big improvements: Eating better, feeling less depressed and having a better relationship with their health care team.
Free for all participants, this workshop meets for 2.5 hours, one day each week for a total of seven weeks. “You must have been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes to participate,” Dunphey said.
For more information, contact Dunphey at roried@protonmail.com or 802-324-9198
