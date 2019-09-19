The Pink Night event held in Littleton each year is hosted by Funds for Families, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing assistance to families affected by cancer in the area from Woodsville to Lancaster.
Pink Night is one of two major fundraisers that allows the group to provide financial support to those in need. Families dealing with cancer may need to cover medical expenses including travel costs and household and child care expenses during treatment, among many other needs. Starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, all are invited to participate in The Community Walk for Hope. The walk begins this year at the historic Littleton Opera House along Littleton’s Main Street where participants carry pink carnations in honor of those touched by the disease. The walk ends on Cottage Street Bridge where the flowers are released into the Ammonoosuc River, sending a symbolic wish and the message that “no one fights alone.”
Pink Night then continues back at this year’s venue, the Opera House for a live auction, raffles, treats and much more. Local businesses and families have been making many donations for the cause. For more information about Pink Night or how to make a donation to Funds for Families, go to www.funds-for-families.org [1] or on Facebook fundsforfamilies.
