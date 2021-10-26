BURLINGTON — With the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross (ARC) urges increased participation to help overcome what it cites as the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply. “In fact, the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade,” said Northern New England Communications Manager Mary Brant.
Since declaring an emergency need for donors last month, thousands of people have come to Red Cross blood drives across the country. “Hospital demand remains strong, however,” Brant said. “At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs – ahead of the upcoming holiday season, which always presents seasonal challenges to blood collection.”
Donors may schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Upcoming local donation dates/times:
St. Johnsbury: Nov. 17, noon to 5 p.m., VFW, 204 Eastern Ave.
Hardwick: Nov. 16, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 206 VT Route 14S.
Irasburg: Nov. 19, 2-6:30 p.m., Irasburg United Church, 4714 Route 14
Newport: Nov. 2, noon-6 p.m., American Legion, 35 Veterans Ave.
Bradford: Nov. 19, noon to 5 p.m., National Guard Armory, 99 Fairground Rd.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Littleton: Nov. 4, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Rose of Lima, 82 High St.
Lisbon: Nov. 12, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., New England Wire, 130, South Main St.
Lancaster: Nov. 8, noon to 5 p.m., Colonel Town Community Center, 16 High St.
Colebrook: Nov. 16, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Congregational Church, 147 Main St.
