BURLINGTON — The American Red Cross (ARC) is seeking volunteers for its Disaster Action Team (DAT) to assist families after a home fire.
According to the ARC, DAT members have responded to at least 52 home fires in Vermont. Local-response DAT volunteers help families with their immediate needs after a fire in their home and offer support during a difficult time, including emotional support, access to financial assistance and information to help families begin to recover. DAT team members respond to emergencies to provide immediate compassion and care. Training is provided by the ARC.
“Our Red Cross volunteers support their community and neighbors in need each and every day by responding to local emergencies,” said Aaron McIntire, ARC’s northern New England regional disaster officer. “We need more help so no one faces this heartbreaking situation alone.” In Vermont, the ARC seeks 35 disaster volunteers to meet the current need, including five in Caledonia County and four in Orleans County.
The ARC also seeks blood services volunteers to support blood collections. “Blood donor ambassadors play an important role by greeting, registering, answering questions and providing information to blood donors throughout the donation process,” McIntire said. Forty-four are sought statewide, including three in Caledonia County and three in Orleans County.
