MANCHESTER, NH — The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to give blood in September to help tackle the needs of patients relying on lifesaving transfusions.
“As fall approaches, more donations are needed now to address the ongoing critical need for blood, especially as concern rises over a surge in COVID-19 cases that may further challenge the ability to collect enough blood for patients,” stated Red Cross official, Mary Brant. “In recent weeks, the Red Cross has seen blood donor turnout decline by nearly 10 percent while hospital demand continues to outpace donations.” This decline, she added, is believed to be due to the continued effects of the pandemic on blood drive cancellations and donor availability, as well as back-to-school preparations for many families.
Locally, donations are slated to be held in: Littleton, Sept. 2, 10:30 to 4 p.m., St. Rose of Lima, 82 High St.; Woodsville, Sept. 10, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Cottage Hospital, 90 Swiftwater Rd.; and Hardwick, noon to 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 206 Route 14S.
