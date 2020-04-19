ST. JOHNSBURY — On May 4, Norris Cotton Cancer Center-North will begin offering a 10-week series of Yoga classes via ZOOM.
This gentle, chair, beginner class taught by registered yoga teacher, Alicia Armstrong will teach controlled breathing and simple movements which can be viewed and practiced in the comfort and safety of home. Current research shows promising benefits of yoga for people with cancer and an improvement in the quality of life.
The class is free and open to anyone with a current or previous cancer diagnosis, their families and caregivers and members of the community. It will be offered on Mondays from May 4 to July 20 from 1-2 p.m. on ZOOM. Internet access is needed. Registration by April 30 is required.
To register call Norris Cotton Cancer Center in St. Johnsbury (802) 473-4100 and state you are calling about the yoga class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.