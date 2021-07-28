Riverside Spanish Teacher Instructs Outside Until Kids Were Too Cold

BURKE HOLLOW — Carmenza Montague taught Spanish at the Riverside School, an independent PreK-8 school in Lyndon throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. She moved to the United States in 2001 from her home country of Colombia.
“This is the first year I taught kindergarten through 8th grade,” she said. “There were two years of pandemic, basically, one and a half. The first year, I was teaching kindergarten through 5th grade.”
She said in 2020, “I was teaching in person, it was really good. I could see my students and I could see their faces and I could see how they reacted to their lessons. It was really good for me to teach in-person.”
The next school year, she was forced to teach remotely, she had to teach her own two young kids at home and she was in the throes of completing her portfolio to become a licensed teacher through the Vermont Agency of Education to get certified. She felt her own children got lost in the mix, “I basically let my son manage himself, I had no other option, and I was crossing my fingers that he was going to turn in his work. He could go from one tab to the other and I would not know if he was doing his work or not.”
Her son was in fourth grade when the pandemic began and her daughter in first.
“The teachers were being so kind they were sending home packages to help our children with at home. I tried and we completed a good amount. They were learning on the go,” said Montague.
She said during the pandemic and her own work, her kids’ school work at home and her work on her state portfolio, her husband picked up more of the housework and domestic duties to help their family get through lockdown.
At the end of the summer, it was time to plan the ensuing school year, and there were meetings at school, where the directives from the state health department were in constant flux.
“The principal was very committed in trying as much as possible to have in-person learning. Thankfully for us, our class sizes are small, there are a maximum of 13 kids in a class. We were able to manage distancing and all of the other requirements for staying in person,” said Montague.
She said, “Kids were spaced, we marked out the floor with tape, so we could say, okay, that’s where that desk goes, and it doesn’t move … I thought it was going to be harder for the little ones, I was really surprised, but it was harder for the 7th and 8th graders, they want to be social and pat each other on the back or hold hands or whatever … I was very surprised by PreK, they were amazing, they didn’t even take their masks off.”
“For me, I started teaching outside to keep everyone safe, especially since I had to go into every class … I kept teaching outside until we couldn’t do it anymore,” she said. One day, with the kids using sleeping bags and blankets over their shoulders, “It was not enough, their fingers were freezing. Not only for me I was freezing, too, but it was for the children. They weren’t going to learn if they could not focus because they were freezing.”
Riverside had remote learning just after Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks so that people could see family during the restricted time, and then learn at home a little while to be sure they had not contacted COVID. “People had their COVID tests taken to make sure that everyone was safe … there was a huge collaboration, and that’s what kept us successful, there was not even one case at Riverside,” said Montague.
“I feel like teachers kept society going, because without teachers and what we did as a collective, parents could not work and kids could not learn, I feel like teachers were essential in society actually working this past year, there were all kinds of things happening,” she said. “We are where we are right now because teachers kept giving kids home and giving parents home … the schools became the source too for meals and food, teachers delivered packets to kids at home, kids who did not have internet, they got packages so they could learn. Teachers care so much.”
Montague said, “Some of my students at Riverside who were remote worked very hard to keep the pacing consistent and students advanced at different rates. Online and in-person lessons are two very different things that require different resources. The amount of planning for those teachers must have been very demanding. Montague said, referencing teachers who taught at schools that used a hybrid model, like the St. Johnsbury School.
“Teachers are my heroes. I have the most respect for everyone who taught during the pandemic,” said Montague. “To those who feel like it was not great, I would say it was great! You did everything great!”
