Senior Companions Honored

The Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging recently recognized the dedication of their Senior Companions during a winter luncheon held at the Eastside Restaurant in Newport. Eleven people serve as Senior Companions, supporting elder Vermonters with shopping, cooking, housekeeping, transportation and companionship. Attending the luncheon were: from left, Pam Smith, NEKCOA director of Client & Caregiver Team Support; Margo McKee; Carmen Lamarche; Patty Beckwith, NEKCOA Senior Companions/Volunteer coordinator; Jeannine Richards; Marlene Wheeler; Garrie Favreau; Meg Burmeister, NEKCOA executive director; and Bill Lydiard. In 2019, the NEKCOA Senior Companions provided over 8,000 hours of service to elder friends and neighbors. Donna Brown, Waid Hudson, Natalie Fuller and Gloria Powers are also members of the Senior Companions team.

