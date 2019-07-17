SJA Senior Attends Congress of Future Medical Leaders

SJA senior Liz Dauscher, of Groton, Vermont, recently attended the Congress of Future Medical Leaders on the campus of UMass-Lowell. The National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists created the event to attract current high school students who may aspire to achieve careers in medicine.
During the invitation-only three-day event, students learned about new medical breakthroughs in the fields of nanotechnology, bionic body parts, and real-time brain imaging, among others, and the opportunity to observe some of this latest technology in action during a real-time surgical procedure for a partial knee replacement. Liz, whose goal is to be a trauma surgeon, was impressed with the chance to view the knee surgery, recalling it as a “once in a lifetime experience” since she has never been exposed directly to an operation.
Speakers at the event included Nobel Prize Laureates, top medical school deans and leaders from the private sector, many of whom spoke to the attendees to offer suggestions, and guidance and to inspire the students with their stories. The speakers affirmed Liz’s belief “that goals are important, and if you lack self-motivation it will be extremely difficult to reach those goals.”
With her senior year starting next month, Liz intends to continue pushing herself towards her goals and has registered for Anatomy/Physiology and Genetics classes in preparation for attending a four-year college that offers a pre-med program.
Academy Headmaster Tom Lovett said, “One mark of the best young scholars is that they seek out opportunities to learn outside of the norm. Liz has not only taken advantage of this program outside of the school year, but she also took advantage of our semester-long exchange with SJA Jeju. Both experiences have enriched and inspired her educational journey, and they will help boost her into the next stages of that journey. Some college or university will be very lucky to enroll her!”
