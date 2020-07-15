Speech-Language Pathologist Sierra Downs joins NVRH

Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital announced that Speech-Language Pathologist Sierra Downs, MA, CCC-SLP has joined NVRH Speech-Language Pathology.
Speech Language Pathology (SLP) assess, diagnose, treat, and help to prevent communication and swallowing disorders across the lifespan.
One population that Downs enjoys working with is individuals managing Parkinson’s disease. She also specializes in gender affirming voice & communication training, accent modification/corporate communication, as well as voice and swallowing disorders for adults and young adults.
Downs received her Master of Arts in Speech Language Pathology from George Washington University, having earned her Bachelor of Science from Boston University Sargent College. Before joining NVRH, Downs worked part time in Home Health, covering territory in central/northern Vermont, per diem in skilled nursing facilities throughout the region, and ran her own private practice based out of Burlington, Vt., where she continues to provide services via telehealth.
Downs sees patients at Dan Wyand, P.T. & Associates on Mondays and Thursdays, and at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center North every other Wednesday. For more information or for referrals call 802-745-6477.
