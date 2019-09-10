A Falls Prevention Awareness Program to be held in on Sept. 25 at the Darling Inn in Lyndonville from 9:30–11:30 a.m., and Lyndon Terrace in Lyndon Corner from 1:30–3:30 p.m. Falls, especially among older adults, happen far too often and contribute to injuries, loss of confidence, and loss of independence. They also happen more often in people who have weakness, poor balance and difficulty walking. Come for an individual screening of your risk factors for falls, and learn about opportunities in your area to stay steady and stay on your feet.
During September, the Vermont American Physical Therapy Association teams up with community partners to present “Stay Steady Vermont” free balance screening events for adults over 65 throughout the state. Each event will offer an interactive informational session followed by a brief balance screening by licensed physical therapists. After screening, people receive recommendations that can help reduce risk of falling, based on individual results.
“The statewide SASH program focuses on falls prevention throughout the entire year due to the high risk for falls that our participants face given that the majority are older adults living with multiple chronic diseases.” said Molly Dugan, statewide SASH director. “We know that across Vermont alone, falls cause more than 125 deaths, 2,000 hospitalizations and 20,000 emergency department visits each year! We are proud to be part of Vermont Falls Free Prevention Coalition and offering even additional programming to reduce and prevent falls during September, Falls Prevention Month. We know that while falls are common with our participants that are also preventable.”
Support And Services at Home (SASH)
RuralEdge will be hosting the Stay Steady event at the Darling Inn in Lyndonville Sept. 25 from 9:30–11:30 a.m. For those participating in the event, a meal will be provided courtesy of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital and the Darling Inn Meal Site.
In addition to the Darling Inn, Lyndon Terrace in Lyndon Corner will also host the event that afternoon from 1:30–3:30.
Mike Matteis, DPT of Dan Wyand, PT and Associates is offering the workshop.
Participants are asked to wear comfortable clothes and shoes. For more information, contact Gary Chester, director of Supportive Housing, RuralEdge, (802) 673-5758. Those interested in attending should call ahead to save a time for screening.
All are welcome to the informational session. Screenings will be on a first-come-first-served basis.
