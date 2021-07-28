ST. JOHNSBURY — Gathering and sharing air in contained, indoor spaces were among the major health concerns first made public when the pandemic struck early last March – and that was a devastating blow for the arts.
Catamount Arts’s Molly Stone, who serves as the local nonprofit’s artistic director, said in an interview this month that Catamount was about to host a storefront popup puppet theater, the second in a trilogy, in the former Aqua Realm shop on Railroad Street with Modern Times Theater just as the pandemic took root in the state.
The storefront windows were decorated with an eye-catching, handmade display, and the event was set for Saturday.
“I think it might have been the Friday before, we had a conversation in the hallway about postponing,” said Stone of the brakes put on when COVID-19 first hit. “We rescheduled it for May 2020, thinking, ‘We’ll get this little pandemic!’”
Significant choices had to be made nearly instantly.
They closed the building and the Kingdom County Productions (KCP) performance series was canceled, “one after another” recalled Stone.
The team hoped, “We’ll be back in September, we’ll be back in November, boy did it teach us a lesson about uncertainty and dealing with ambiguity. We made science-based decisions based on what the Vermont Department of Health was telling us.”
“The numbers kept going up,” said Stone, and events where people were to gather indoors “made it absolutely impossible” to restart in-person venues other than in creative ways like the Art Port at the Green Mountain Mall featuring careful spacing and following health department guidelines (she gave a shout-out to the mall’s owner for working with Catamount to make that possible), ” … That’s why we were the last to come back.”
The ArtPort saw a 24,000 square foot space converted into an arts venue over the colder months, with “staff working to bust down the insides of two former stores. We had pod seating for 75 people and brand new air handlers installed, the data by then was showing it was not spread through surfaces … it was the air. We had a very controlled environment.”
With a huge financial risk to convert the mall space into the COVID-friendly arts space, “We piloted a couple of shows to see how it went, to see how people responded, and it went great,” Stone said. “The last pod-seated show was June 11th, the Adam Ezra Group, and it was great!”
Even early on, with no one working in the building and staff working remotely, Stone said, “We did what we do,” and they figured out how to bring the arts to the community, such as Executive Director Jody Fried’s early move to get a mobile movie screen to begin hosting drive-in movies and concerts at both the Johnson and Lyndon campuses of Northern Vermont University.
“It was great,” Stone said. “We go big or not at all!”
“We had live entertainment and people were in their cars. Our director of operations measured out the distances to keep people 6-feet apart. … A lot of math got done, actually.”
A series of downtown events were also created to try to host safe events in the open air, said Stone.
The events, she said, “Were really successful. Then, we had to move into the fall season … We canceled all the KCP shows.”
A concert was also hosted at Burke Mountain resort’s hotel, with hotel guests serving as the audience and taking in the event from their balconies, another creative adaptation and way to deliver the arts.
“The theme of our story is the arts is like when water gets into the cracks … it’s going to find its way to where it wants to go - and that’s what we did!” said Stone. “We stayed agile and open and we had to get comfortable with ambiguity.
She thinks the pandemic forced some creative thinking and adapting that has made some improvements.
There are those who see the pandemic as having a silver lining, and Stone doesn’t go that far.
“This was not a blessing, it was a bastard that pushed our limits,” she said.
Executive Director’s Statement
Jody Fried, Catamount Arts executive director, said, “The Catamount Arts team courageously served on the front lines of our community throughout the pandemic.”
“I am so proud of our team’s innovative efforts during the darkest moments of the pandemic and for launching an exciting line-up of programming this summer and fall which will serve as a catalyst for the recovery.”
Fried said the work performed by Catamount staffer Sarah Amos was commendable, saying, “She has coordinated all of our safety protocols and logistics throughout the pandemic,” to keep everyone as safe as possible.
Director of Operations
In her role as the director of operations for Catamount Arts, Amos, herself a musician, said, “For context, at large events I run ‘Front of House’, which in my mind means I am responsible for designing and improving an event-goer’s experience from the moment they park their car to when they get to their seats, and everything they might need access to in between, whether it’s amenities or information. Where they’re going to walk, their movement through the venue, signage, crowd management, bathroom access — these were constant considerations prior to the pandemic. What changed, with Covid, was those considerations shifting from just being about an event-goer having an above-average experience, to it being about their safety and well-being. It was a brand new level of responsibility.”
Catamount Education Director’s Perspective
Anne Campbell, Catamount’s education director, said, “When schools shut down in March of 2020, we canceled or postponed all of our arts education offerings. However, we were determined to find some way of providing the students in our EPIC Music and North Country Youth Chorus programs with ongoing instruction on violin, viola, and violin, and voice, respectively.”
Campbell said, “We quickly came to the conclusion that virtual lessons were not going to be successful, in part because of the sound delay inherent in video conferencing programs, and in part because too many of our families have challenges with computer access, Internet reliability, and disruptions at home.”
“We were quite successful at adapting the programs to accommodate the continually changing pandemic landscape and needs and challenges of our students and families, and some families even told us the programs were a lifeline during a tumultuous year,” shared Campbell.
