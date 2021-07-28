NORTHEAST KINGDOM — Isolation and inability to be in-person with a support network including family and friends during the pandemic was hard on everyone, but imagine trying to flee an abusive partner and escape from domestic violence during COVID-19 - and where to go?
Enter a trio of housing advocates who work for Umbrella’s two locations in the Northeast Kingdom, St. Johnsbury and Newport, who work to find housing for people in crisis due to domestic and sexual violence around the clock in the three counties Umbrella serves, Caledonia, Essex and Orleans.
Those three women who serve as housing advocates for Umbrella are Erin McMullen, Sarah Kenney and Cat Vanasse, like the rest of the team, had to quickly figure out creative ways to provide their critical services at a time when in-person work and close proximity to clients was suddenly a health risk.
“I felt like we did a pretty good job making sure that we were responding to hot line calls as they came in. We made sure that our shelter guests were safe, that they had the proper cleaning supplies, masks, those types of things,” Kenney said. “We really tried to make sure that they understood the changes that were coming. And we worked really hard to keep them and us safe.”
McMullen added, “Having the shelter and using the hotels and just making sure that we were doing our jobs to support all of these survivors, but still be safe ourselves,” was a challenge the staff at Umbrella faced - but they did it, every single time a call for help went out.
“We were still on the front lines, going into our shelters, trying to navigate all the CDC recommendations and the shutdowns, and still help all of our hotline calls and respond, and we did what we could over the phone, but sometimes, you just couldn’t do that, there were times when Sarah and I were out there and we were like, ‘we shouldn’t be out here’,” said McMullen.
Kenney added, “We had to do what we had to do; we were out in the thick of it at the beginning and struggling with those emotions … how do we keep ourselves safe, and our families safe? We got a pretty good hang of it, and really worked to make the shelter spaces safe..”
The struggle to find housing post shelters was difficult during the height of the pandemic, and remains so, the women said.
“We couldn’t put our families together, that was the biggest barrier,” to a shelter/safe house apartment run by Umbrella, explained Kenney. “We really had to utilize the hotels and other resources … Our shelters and safe house capacity was significantly reduced … We’d get these waves of just so many people in crisis and so many people all at once.”
Kenney said, “I think that to some extent, we saw more challenges for a survivor in leaving … now they’re home isolated with their partner, they had less freedom, less ability to get out, and abusive partners would use COVID to sort of have even another level of control over their partner. Now that things are getting back to normal, I think to some extent we’re getting more people now … people were in survival mode and trying to get through it … doing what they needed to do to stay safe, and the time is now to leave.”
For some of the clients, who could have relied on family during the pandemic, or even stayed with them, the pandemic meant they couldn’t, and Umbrella stepped in to try to wrap services around people who were in shelters.
“A lot of it was the emotional support, being a cheerleader, we’re all struggling, but you’ve got another layer,” said Kenney.
In some ways, Vanasse said, the pandemic taught everyone - staff and clients alike - how to be more resourceful.
“There were those who definitely did get out of their situation,” said Vanasse.
Amanda Cochrane, Umbrella’s executive director, said, “Umbrella’s staff stepped up from day one of the COVID-19 pandemic to meet community need. That effort can be demonstrated through the work of our three Housing Advocates who helped connect survivors of domestic and sexual violence to emergency shelter as well as transitional housing throughout the pandemic.”
“Early on, when in-person interactions were being minimized throughout the community, our Housing Advocates continued to meet with clients one-on-one to make sure their needs for safety were met,” she said. “They worked tirelessly to make sure survivors had what they needed while housed within Umbrella’s programs.”
Cochrane said, “Overall, Umbrella staff were able to continue to meet our collective mission throughout the pandemic. While we paused our drop-in component, we were still able to connect families to childcare, provide supervised visitation and respond to people experiencing domestic and sexual violence 24-hours/day, 7 days per week.”
“Even our prevention programming within schools was able to move forward - albeit with a virtual component. Our Cornucopia program, which is a job-training program for women with barriers to employment increased the amount of meals produced and packaged for homebound seniors, meeting the increase in demand,” explained Cochrane.
She added, “The pandemic reminded us of the essential role our programs play in our community - we did not have the option to shut down because our work was so needed. It also illuminated the resilience of our clients and staff to persevere and thrive despite a multitude of obstacles.”
