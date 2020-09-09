BURLINGTON – The American Red Cross needs people of all races and ethnicities to give blood to help ensure a blood supply as diverse as the patients who depend on it.
All blood types are needed to ensure that the right blood product is available at the right time for all patients.
Important COVID-19 information for donors
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may qualify to be convalescent plasma donors. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Donors can expect to receive the results of their antibody test within 7 to 10 days through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 16-30
9/22/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Newport National Guard, 540 Union Street, Newport
9/24/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lyndonville National Guard Armory, 73 High Street, Lyndonville
9/25/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bradford National Guard Armory, 99 Fairground Road, Bradford
9/29/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Congregational Church, 147 Main Street, Colebrook
9/30/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Saint Johnsbury Moose Lodge, 2388 Portland St (Rt 2 E), Saint Johnsbury
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
