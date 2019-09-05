Last week kids in the Northeast Kingdom said “goodbye” to the unofficial end of summer and headed back to school, which means new teachers, new friends and the return of fall sports.
Team sports not only offer physical, emotional, mental and social benefits, but they’re a lot of fun. Kids get to learn together, and to be around people who enjoy the same activity and who are working toward the same goal. Team sports help youth develop self-esteem, leadership, teamwork, relationships, communication and time-management skills.
It’s important to keep in mind that, while fun, team sports also come with their own set of safety and health concerns. One of the main concerns recognized over the last several decades is sport-related concussions. Concussions are a type of traumatic brain injury (TBI) caused by a bump, blow or jolt to the head, or by when a fall or blow to the body makes the head and brain move quickly back and forth.
Earlier this year the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a report that estimated 283,000 children under the age of 18 were seen each year in U.S. emergency rooms for sports- or recreation-related TBIs between 2010 and 2016. The highest number of emergency room visits were for TBIs sustained during football, bicycling, basketball, playground activities and soccer. Sport-related concussions are also common in lacrosse, hockey, wrestling and cheerleading.
While not all concussions can be prevented, some of them may be avoided by teaching and practicing safe playing techniques, following the rules of the game and reducing the potential for player-to-player contact. Visiting your healthcare provider for an athletic examination can also provide an important opportunity for providers to discuss sports-specific injury prevention strategies. Most importantly, head injuries should never be ignored.
“Athletes often return to play too soon after a concussion,” said Jessica Leal, Operations Director of the Brain Injury Association of Vermont. “This can be very serious if injured again.”
Kids – and really, anyone playing a sport – should let their coach or parent know if they’ve hit their head or have symptoms of a head injury. Effective diagnosis and management of a head injury can promote positive health outcomes, so kids that report experiencing any symptoms of a concussion should see their pediatrician as soon as possible.
According to Leal, post-concussion signs and symptoms to look out for can include headache, dizziness, problems sleeping, imbalance/incoordination, fatigue, sensitivity to light or noise, difficulty remembering or concentrating, difficulty thinking clearly, word-finding difficulty, irritability/moodiness/impulsiveness or feeling depressed or anxious.
“If any of these symptoms occur, the athlete should be evaluated and followed by a physician until all the symptoms resolve,” Leal said.
Resources, trainings and information related to prevention, identification and management of concussions can be found on the Brain Injury of Vermont’s website, www.biavt.org. The Vermont Center for Independent Living (VCIL) also runs a monthly Support Group in St. Johnsbury for those already affected by brain injuries. Reach out to your local hospital, primary care physician or the Brain Injury Association of Vermont for more information.
———
We want to hear from you! Are there health topics or issues that you’d like to read about in an upcoming Vital Signs? Email us your suggestions at vitalsigns@nvrh.org, or mail them to NVRH, c/o Katie Bocchino, P.O. Box 905, St. Johnsbury, VT, 05819.
———
This is the latest installment of Vital Signs, a periodic column by Katie Bocchino, Director of Healthcare Integration at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Bocchino will provide community health commentary on a range of subjects including health policy, healthy living and current events through the lens of Vermont. After beginning her career in journalism working for two Maryland newspapers, Bocchino transitioned to working in healthcare about six years ago. She holds a Master of Science in Healthcare Administration from Champlain College.
