Over the last 50 years, cigarette smoking among U.S. adults has decreased by half. This can be attributed to actions like raising prices on tobacco products, enacting smoke-free laws, anti-tobacco campaigns and access to classes and medications that help people to stop using tobacco. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that a record-low for tobacco use was reached in 2017, when the adult cigarette smoking rate fell to 14 percent.
However, over the last decade, a new tobacco product has emerged and gained popularity, especially within the past year: e-cigarettes. The use of e-cigarettes, also known as “vaping,” has increased among high school students by 78 percent within the last year alone, according to the CDC.
Commonly referred to as vape pens, vapes or mods, e-cigarettes are defined by the National Institute on Drug Abuse as a battery-operated device used to inhale a solution of nicotine, flavorings and other chemicals.
Designed to look like everyday items, it’s possible you’ve seen an e-cigarette without even realizing it. A quick image search on the internet of “e-cigarette” brings up pictures of what look like flash drives, pens or even makeup pencils - items that we use at work, in schools and at home.
Allie Beliveau, a sophomore at Danville School, said one of the most common vaping products she sees people using in the community is the JUUL, which is small, easy to access and easy to conceal because it looks “like a flash drive.”
Beliveau is a student advisor to Our Voices Xposed (OVX), an anti-tobacco prevention group. The group, which has 19 members, has a mission of educating the community and the school about vaping and its harms.
Danville School teachers Guy Pearce and Spenser Morse, OVX advisors, believe vaping has become more prevalent in our community, particularly among teens, due to e-cigarette companies marketing vaping products as safe, making them easy to conceal and selling flavors that kids enjoy.
Some major e-cigarette brands have been accused of marketing directly to youth. JUUL claims to target current adult smokers; they state that their mission is to improve the lives of adult smokers by eliminating cigarettes. But e-cigarette companies have marketed their products using celebrity endorsements, advertisements on social media and flavors that appeal to youth, tactics which have attracted non-smoking youth to start vaping.
“So many people do it and others start to do it because they feel that it is cool [and] then they become addicted,” said Beliveau. “But with the help of [OVX] we are hopefully getting students to quit and others to not even start this addictive drug.”
Using e-cigarettes is substantially less harmful to individual health than inhaling smoke from combustible tobacco products like cigarettes and cigars. However, while e-cigarettes contain far fewer toxins than combustible cigarettes, they are not free of toxins and still deliver harmful chemicals, according to the Truth Initiative, a non-profit public health organization committed to eliminating tobacco use.
Pearce and Morse said that while there are no long term studies on the dangers of vaping, there have been reports of a condition called popcorn lung, where a vape user has scarring in their lung tissue and makes it harder for the person to get air, linked to vaping. More recently, we are seeing many reports of lung organ damage leading to young people being placed on respirators and even death due to vaping, they said.
Last month the Vermont Department of Health reported that the first case of vaping-associated severe respiratory illness in the state was confirmed, and five other cases are being investigated as of the time this article was written. It was also reported by the CDC that as of Sept. 30 there are more than 800 cases across 46 states of lung injury associated with vaping and that 12 people have died.
According to the CDC, patients reported symptoms such as coughing, fatigue, chest pain, and shortness of breath, and while the specific cause of the lung injuries is not known, most patients reported using e-cigarette products containing THC, nicotine or a combination of both.
Beliveau cautioned against vaping, even if you’re feeling peer pressure to start.
“[Vaping] is so dangerous and can really weaken your health,” Beliveau said. “My advice is if you want to be healthy and stay safe, don’t start vaping. … Vaping doesn’t make you cool. Be smart and don’t vape, it will help you in the long run.”
If you’re concerned for someone in your life who vapes, Pearce and Morse suggest being honest with that person about your concerns and sharing knowledge about the dangers. “Be supportive, not confrontational. It’s an addiction. Give them people or places they can go to for assistance.”
Contact your primary care provider today for resources on stopping tobacco use and vaping.
We want to hear from you! Are there health topics or issues that you'd like to read about in an upcoming Vital Signs?
This is the latest installment of Vital Signs, a periodic column by Katie Bocchino, Director of Healthcare Integration at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Bocchino will provide community health commentary on a range of subjects including health policy, healthy living and current events through the lens of Vermont. After beginning her career in journalism working for two Maryland newspapers, Bocchino transitioned to working in healthcare about six years ago. She holds a Master of Science in Healthcare Administration from Champlain College.
