There have probably been times when it’s obvious that you or someone you know has had too much alcohol to drink - typical signs of this include poor balance, slurred words and lowered alertness – and shouldn’t get behind the wheel of a car.
There have also probably been times when you or someone you know has been drinking, but don’t appear impaired by alcohol. Is it still OK to drive?
Capt. Steven Bunnell of the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department said in Vermont, like in most states, it’s illegal to drive with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .08 or higher. There are many factors that contribute to how quickly a person’s BAC, or the amount of alcohol in the bloodstream, reaches .08 percent, he said. Contributing factors include gender, how quickly you consume the alcohol, weight and body type, medications you’re on, and tolerance to alcohol, among others.
“It depends on the person’s tolerance and body mass,” Brunnell said. “Sometimes you can become impaired before you realize it.”
But even before your BAC reaches .08 percent you’ll begin to feel the effects of alcohol, and even a small amount of alcohol can affect your driving ability. Additionally, you can be charged with driving under the influence when you’re only slightly affected by alcohol, even when your BAC is below .08 percent, according to the Vermont State Highway Safety Office website.
After one drink your BAC could be .02 percent. At this level, you’d experience some loss of judgement and if you tried to drive, you would experience a decline in visual functions and the ability to perform two tasks at the same time, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
At .05 percent, you’d experience a reduction in your ability to coordinate, track moving objects, and respond to emergency driving situations. You could also experience difficulty steering. By the time your BAC reaches .08 percent, your concentration is affected. You also experience short-term memory loss, difficulty with speed control, reduced capability to process information, such as signal detection, and impaired perception.
Roughly one in three traffic crash fatalities in Vermont involve alcohol impairment with a BAC of .01 percent or higher, according to 2018 data from the NHTSA. As of mid-February, according to the Vermont state police website troopers from the St Johnsbury barracks have arrested about seven people for driving under the influence since the beginning of this year.
There are serious legal and financial consequences for anyone who operates a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, according to the state highway safety office. Consequences can include:
• Loss of your driver’s license.
• An average of $6,500 in fines, court costs and attorney fees, as well as lost wages.
• Two years in jail for your first offense, or longer for any additional offenses, or if death results.
• Mandatory alcohol/and drug counseling, which you pay for.
• Mandatory Ignition Interlock device for your car, for which you pay for installation and monthly monitoring.
• Higher auto insurance premiums.
Brunnell said trying to explain some of these consequences to people considering drinking and driving might be just enough to deter someone from doing it.
“It’s one of those hard things; it’s your buddy, you don’t want to upset them, but you don’t want them to get hurt either,” he said.
If you know you’re going to go out and consume alcohol, Brunnell said, try to plan ahead by arranging for a ride.
“Some people [plan ahead] but some people don’t because they think, ‘it won’t happen to me,’” Brunnell said. “[Drinking and driving] is not worth hurting yourself or someone else over.”
—————
This is the latest installment of Vital Signs, a periodic column by Katie Bocchino, Director of Healthcare Integration at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Bocchino will provide community health commentary on a range of subjects including health policy, healthy living and current events through the lens of Vermont. After beginning her career in journalism working for two Maryland newspapers, Bocchino transitioned to working in healthcare about six years ago. She holds a Master of Science in Healthcare Administration from Champlain College.
