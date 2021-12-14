VTC Nursing Students Help Out NEK Moms

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) has long-standing relationships with local academic institutions. The strong relationship with these institutions often results in innovative projects that benefit NVRH patients and the broader community.
“This mutually beneficial relationship continues to be critical and fulfilling for both NVRH, students, and faculty, while also supporting the pipeline to cultivate the future healthcare workforce,” said NVRH’s Diana Gibbs.
Vermont Technical College (VTC) nursing program students are required to complete a community project each year. This year, eight nursing students baked goods and sold them at the local ‘Autumn on the Green’ event to raise money to put together self-care packages for new parents, called “Post-Partum Mom Boxes.” The students presented 120 of the boxes to NVRH Birth Center staff, director Laura Emery and Anna Bernier on Nov. 23.
“We selected the Birth Center, and ultimately mothers of the Northeast Kingdom, as the recipient of our project as we felt that post-partum disorders like depression, anxiety, and rage are often overlooked/underdiagnosed conditions that greatly impact the quality of life after delivery,” the nursing students said. “We wanted to create boxes that not only brought awareness to this important topic, but boxes that also celebrated the mothers of the NEK. We were able to donate 120 post-partum mom boxes to the NVRH Birth Center, after fundraising over $700. With around 200 deliveries each year, nearly every mom in the coming year will receive one of our boxes.”
