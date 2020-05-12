LANCASTER, NH — Weeks Medical Center is implementing a new Patient Safety Plan for in-person appointments at all of its office practices during the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal of the plan is to provide both patients and staff with added measures of safety and social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus. Weeks has office practices in Lancaster, Groveton, Whitefield, North Stratford and Littleton. In addition, Weeks is also offering telehealth appointments by phone, tablet, or computer as needed.
The new Patient Safety Plan is as follows:
Scheduling an Appointment:
• When patients call for an appointment, they will be asked appropriate screening questions before an appointment can be scheduled.
• If a patient has no symptoms associated with COVID-19 or other respiratory illnesses an in-person appointment will be scheduled.
• Any patient with potential COVID-19 symptoms, exposure, or pertinent travel history will be referred to a triage nurse for further assessment.
• Patients with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or other respiratory illnesses will be given an appointment in the Respiratory Clinic tent located outside of hospital.
Staff in the tent will wear full personal protection equipment (PPE) while treating patients. Patients will be issued a mask and asked to wait in their car until the provider is ready to see them.
Arriving for Your Appointment:
• Upon arriving at a clinic, a screener will ask patients about their symptoms, travel history, potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus, and take their temperature.
Patients who are symptomatic based on the screening will be asked to return to their car and the triage nurse will be contacted. Patients with no symptoms will be issued a mask and allowed to enter the clinic. Visitors are not allowed in any clinic facility unless a patient requires assistance due to a disability. A mask will be required for any visitor assisting a disabled patient.
• All clinic waiting areas have been reconfigured to allow for appropriate social distancing.
• Front staff will do telephone registration whenever possible to reduce check-in time.
• Bringing patients to an examination room will be expedited after checking in.
Upon check-in, registration staff will see if a medical assistant is available for immediate rooming. The medical assistant will come to the registration desk and bring the patient directly to an exam room. If a medical assistant is not immediately available, patients will be offered the option of waiting in their car and being called when we are ready to see them.
For more information or to schedule an appointment with a Weeks provider, call (603) 788-5095.
If you are experiencing symptoms or have questions about exposure to the COVID-19 virus, call (603) 788-5656 and speak with our triage nurse. The nurse will be available 7 days a week from 8am to 5pm. We will schedule an appointment, if necessary.
