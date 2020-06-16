In a renewed commitment to women’s health and wellness, Weeks Medical Center recently announced that it now offers Genius 3D mammography exams, developed by Hologic Inc., a worldwide leader in women’s health. The Genius mammography system is clinically proven to be more accurate, finding up to 65 percent more cancers.
In addition, Weeks Medical Center has further enhanced its radiology services with the addition of Dr. Akshat Paliwal as its new medical director of radiology. Dr. Paliwal is a diagnostic radiology specialist with more than nine years of diverse experience. The Weeks radiology team also includes the services of Talia Bedell, a registered mammography technologist certified in Genius 3D mammography exams.
Utilizing advanced breast tomosynthesis technology, the Genius system scans breast tissue layer by layer to capture a more accurate picture and provides greater overall accuracy in the detection of breast cancer, especially in early detection. This advanced system also decreases by up to 40 percent the number of women asked to return for additional testing.
In conventional 2D mammography, overlapping tissue is a leading reason why small breast cancers may be missed and normal tissue may appear abnormal, leading to unnecessary callbacks. A Genius exam includes a three-dimensional method of imaging that can greatly reduce the tissue overlap effect.
A Genius exam includes both 2D images and tomosynthesis scans. During the tomosynthesis-portion of the exam, an x-ray arm sweeps in a slight arc over the breast, taking multiple images. A computer then converts the images into a stack of thin layers, allowing the radiologist to review the breast tissue one layer at a time. A Genius exam requires no additional compression and takes just a few seconds longer than a conventional 2D breast cancer screening exam.
The Genius 3D mammography exam is revolutionizing how breast cancer is detected by providing a better option for women of all breast densities. Clinical research has found that a Genius 3D mammography exam finds up to 65 percent more invasive breast cancers. In addition, only the Genius exam FDA approved as superior for women with dense breasts compared to 2D alone.
”Weeks Medical Center is committed to the fight against breast cancer,” says Jennifer Bach-Guss, chief nursing officer. “In offering the Genius exam, and investing in highly experienced radiology staff, Weeks now provides the most accurate tools for breast cancer screening and detection. One in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, many with no family history of cancer. Early detection saves lives and increases the five-year survival rate of women with breast cancer by almost 100 percent. We’re dedicated to providing superior care to our patients and investing in women’s health. We encourage all women to schedule their annual mammogram today.”
