ST. JOHNSBURY — If operating a small business through the pandemic was a seemingly insurmountable challenge, try opening your new startup - a brewery that built its model around in-person service and an artisan house-made product - in the middle of the COVID-19 lockdown.
That’s the position that Whirligig Brewing entrepreneur and brew master Geoff Sewake of Peacham found himself in.
“We opened in the middle of June, we just had our one-year anniversary,” Sewake shared, sitting at a table in his stylish Railroad Street brewery in downtown St. Johnsbury.
His business model banked on in-person service and the product was designed to be served on tap and in-house, and suddenly with restrictions imposed for in-person dining and capacity restrictions, being able to pivot to a beer-to-go model was critical to move product.
Sewake had to invest in a ‘crowler’ machine for his to-go business, which is a machine that puts his handmade beers into cans with the kind of quality control that he needed; that machine alone was an unexpected $17,000 investment.
Because Sewake opened Whirligig during the pandemic, he did not have records to demonstrate finances and the documentation required for the paper trail the federal government needed in order to quality for assistance such as the Paycheck Protection Program. He qualified only for one very small technical assistance grant, and has some frustration about having been locked out of the levels of help many small businesses qualified for.
He applied for a state bridge grant and is crossing his fingers he’ll get some funding there soon to help with the return to more normal operations, “I’m crossing my fingers I will get something.”
But Sewake said the paperwork and effort required for some of the federal help to small businesses was so onerous that he knows of some small businesses in the area that didn’t end up receiving help they may have qualified for.
Opening during the height of the restrictions and having to figure out a way to survive was a challenge, Sewake said, but that’s now in the rear-view mirror and he survived, “Now, one year later, there are no more restrictions, it’s a great thing and we are getting busy, and weekends are like regular weekends now, so it’s good.”
“I still haven’t paid myself a dime, and I have a part-time job with the Town of Hardwick,” said Sewake, who, with his wife, Gillian, has two young children. Before embarking on his dream to turn his craft brewing into his business, he worked in community development helping communities in New Hampshire with economic development through the University of New Hampshire Extension.
Now, for Hardwick, he’s working as a grant writer, “It’s a cool town, they’re very passionate,” he said of his part-time opportunity there.
Sewake is devoted to being part of the downtown St. Johnsbury renaissance, and feels optimistic about his startup brewery’s place in adding to the unique experiences and artisan quality products being manufactured in the Northeast Kingdom.
“I’m humbled every day,” he said of the support his business has received - and continues to, from supporters. “People have really supported me.”
Whirligig is not yet able to distribute beer, but that’s a desire of Sewake’s, he said, so that he can expand sales beyond his site downtown. The experience he had hoped to create in the brewery, where customers can “build relationships and have moments” wasn’t able to happen for much of his first year, but now it’s playing out whenever the brewery is open, said Sewake.
“That didn’t happen until later, but it’s good to see it now,” he said.
Whirligig has hosted a handful of pop-up food vendors without charging them during their first year and now has an embedded popup with local chef Sarah Grady Spence on site, operating her own business within the brewery.
“As she’s successful, I’m successful,” said Sewake, of how small business startups work in sync. “It’s all about community building, I’m about business building.”
A local doughnut maker also does deliveries through Whirligig by order once a month, “They make a special beer doughnut (with different Whirligig brews) I’m their single biggest drop off, they make a 400 doughnut batch just for St. J,” he said of the small bakery out of the town of Woodbury. “They sell out in six hours.”
“We’re passionate about their product,” he said of the pre-order opportunity for pickup at the brewery, “They do a different special doughnut every month.”
Having the brewery buzzing with life as he had first envisioned it feels good, said Sewake, “It’s been great to see people gathering again.”
“I guess this has become a date spot for folks, which is nice,” said Sewake, the menu board behind him written in chalk stating, “Welcome to Whirligig Brewing - We make beer here.”
He’s grateful for his customers support, and his family’s support, as well.
“I had planned to not make any money for a year; I learned how to penny-pinch, said Sewake. “I’m privileged in that I operate a business that is a premium product … I came in with a lot of blessings … I see a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Sewake said, “I’m very thankful I have a supportive community, because without it, I would not have survived. I am thankful for the many blessings I have and privileges, and for being able to do my passion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.