Youth COVID Doses Arrive At Littleton Regional Healthcare

LITTLETON, NH — Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11 received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) on Nov. 2, and doses arrived at Littleton Regional Healthcare on Nov. 4. Appointments can be scheduled by calling North Country Primary Care at (603) 444-7070 or Littleton Urgent Care at (603) 444-9294. Currently, Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for administration in children ages 5-11.
Clinicians from LRH will be traveling to area schools to provide COVID-19 vaccines to students and staff on Friday, Nov. 12. Schools participating in these clinics include Lakeway Elementary, Littleton High School/Daisy Bronson Middle School, Bethlehem Elementary, Lafayette Elementary, Monroe Elementary, Profile Senior High School and Lisbon Regional School.
Parents of children ages 5-11 who would like their child to be vaccinated during these clinics should speak directly with their school’s nurse. Children ages 12-18 are also eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine during these clinics. If your child is in this age group and not yet vaccinated, but you would like them to be, please let your child’s school nurse know. In addition, staff at any of the aforementioned schools who wish to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive their booster dose should speak with their school’s nurse. Staff must have the card from their original vaccination series with them to receive a booster dose. Team members of LRH will return to schools Dec. 3 to administer second doses.
Those who would like to speak to someone about having LRH clinical staff visit their school to administer COVID-19 vaccines should contact Koren Superchi, RN, MSN, chief nursing officer and vice president of Patient Care Services at LRH, by calling (603) 444-9268.
COVID-19 vaccines for anyone over the age of 5, as well as booster doses and third doses are available through Littleton Urgent Care and the Physician Practices at LRH. Appointments for vaccination can be made through Littleton Urgent Care by calling (603) 444-9294.
An after-hours clinic for pediatric COVID-19 vaccines (ages 5-11) will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 3-6 p.m. in Suite 11 of LRH’s Medical Office Building.
For the latest information, visit www.LittletonHealthcare.org/covid-19.php.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.