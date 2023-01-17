Pet ownership can provide several benefits, including:
Physical health benefits: Pet ownership can lead to improved physical health, such as lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, as well as increased physical activity from taking a dog for a walk or playing with a cat.
Mental health benefits: Pets can provide emotional support and companionship, which can help reduce feelings of loneliness and depression.
Social benefits: Pet ownership can provide opportunities for social interaction, such as meeting other pet owners on walks or at pet-friendly places.
Educational benefits: Children who grow up with pets can learn about responsibility, empathy, and the importance of caring for living things.
Stress relief: Spending time with pets can help reduce stress and anxiety levels, which can improve overall well-being.
Therapeutic benefits: Pets can help people with physical or mental conditions, such as providing comfort and companionship to people with dementia or depression, or providing assistance with daily tasks, like guiding a blind person.
It's worth mentioning that with these benefits also come responsibilities, such as providing care, attention, and proper medical attention. And also, not everyone may be suited for pet ownership and not all pets are suitable for all people.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.