Ashton and Cyprus Komisarek, in photo at left, and Sawyer and Mason Smith, at right, have already read 1,000 books before entering Kindergarten, recently completing the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program at Weeks Memorial Library in Lancaster, N.H. The program is a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children. By reading just one book a night, families can reach the 1,000-book goal in three years and provide their children essential early literacy skills. For more information about the program, contact Ronnie Buckman, Youth Services librarian at Weeks, (603) 788-3352. (Courtesy photos)

