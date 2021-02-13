GROVETON, NH — The 100th day of school is a big deal at Groveton Elementary School, for students and the teachers who teach them. Starting on the first day of school last fall, classes have kept track of how many days they have been in attendance. A variety of math activities revolve around the number of days in school each and every day, creating anticipation for the big event.
However, the 100th day is so much more than math. It gives teachers and students a chance to reflect on all the learning that has been completed, and to look forward to all the learning that is yet to come. Hopes and dreams from the beginning of the year are revisited, to see how goals are being met.
This year, the 100th day celebration is so much more significant. At Groveton Elementary, students and teachers are celebrating being able to spend each and every day meeting needs and goals in person during these uncertain times.
The students and teachers are thankful for all the support received. This is a milestone worth celebrating!
