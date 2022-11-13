1st Quarter Honor Students At Cornerstone School
Cornerstone School, in St. Johnsbury, recently announced those students who have achieved high honors by finishing the first quarter of the 2022-2023 academic year with an average of 90-100 and no grade lower than an 80: Peyton Before, Lilyanna Carpentino, Aaliyah Priestley, Raven Sabens and Sebastian Sironi. Those earning honors with an average of 80-89 and no grade lower than 75 are Jaedyn Burnham, Jack Gates, Daisy Lucas, Cash Phillips, Levi Pothier, Dominic Renaudette, Noah Stone and Anthony Vanderveer. Shown above are, front from left, are Levi Pothier, Raven Sabens, Cash Phillips, Aaliyah Priestley, Noah Stone and Daisy Lucas; seated in back, Peyton Before and Noah Stone. (Courtesy photo)

