The New England Newspaper and Press Association awards up to 10 scholarships each year to aspiring journalists through the Journalism Education Foundation of New England. Applications are open through the deadline of March 12, 2021. The NENPA Foundation strives to encourage and support young people who plan to pursue a career in the newspaper industry.
College students or high school seniors who are studying and acquiring work experience that will prepare them to work in the field of journalism are eligible to apply. For more information contact Linda Conway, executive director of NENPA, at l.conway@nenpa.com.
To qualify students must:
• Be a resident of New England;
• Be a senior in high school planning to attend college the following year or an undergraduate college student studying journalism or a related field;
• Have a grade point average of 3.0 or above;
• Demonstrate a serious interest in a career in journalism by sending: a cover letter, transcript, resume or biography, letter of recommendation, and a body of published work in a school news publication, general circulation newspaper, or a similar publication and/or a body of work prepared for a journalism class. NOTE: You will be required to sign in to Google to upload.
