3 Generations of St. J Basketball

During the Feb. 21 basketball game held during Winter Carnival Week at the St. Johnsbury School, Izaiah Christie (center), an eighth-grade student who will be graduating this spring, was cheered on by his father, Ben Christie (at left), a member of the SJS junior high graduating Class of 1995, and his grandfather, Frank Christie, a member of the St. Johnsbury Trade School Class of 1969. These family members represent three generations of St. Johnsbury basketball. (Courtesy photo)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Local News
- ‘Soup Up Town Meeting’ Supper Returns To Irasburg
- Local Man Indicted For Assaulting Officer, Relative
- Injunction Seeks To Stop Elimination Of Conservation Commission, Planning Board
- Two Drug House Suspects Agree To Federal Plea Deals
- Local Man Accused Of Slamming Door Into Woman’s Face
- Material Witness Detained In Dead Mexican Smuggling Case In NEK
- Snowmobile Crash Causes Serious Injuries
- This Week In Local History, Feb. 27-March 4
- Fantasy Film Created By Local Filmmaker Coming To Catamount
- Plea Deals For Duo Caught In Newport Area Drug Sweep
Local Sports
- Vt. Boys Area Basketball Playoff Preview
- Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Curds & Curling On A Cold Winter Day
- Area Matchups As VPA Releases Boys Hoops Brackets
- Saturday H.S. Roundup: Hazen, Blue Mountain Girls Roll Into Final Four; Three Hilltoppers Reach State Wrestling Semifinals
- Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 25) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule
- Vermont H.S. Roundup: Hilltoppers Blitz Cougars, Advance To First Final Four Since 2019
- Unbeaten Falcons Stop Lyndon, Head To Barre Aud
- N.H. Girls Hoops Playoffs: Engineers Pull Another Upset, Join Groveton, Colebrook In Final Four
- N.H. Boys Hoops Playoffs: Littleton, Woodsville To Clash In Semifinals After QF Triumphs
- Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 24) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule
Local Features
- 100 Days at UCA
- NHS Winter Carnival Food Drive
- 3 Generations of St. J Basketball
- Early Bird Registration Opens March 1 For Taproot Summer Camp
- Area Students Named to Fall 2022 President’s/Dean’s/Honors Lists at Husson University
- NEK College Fair For Parents And Students To Take Place April 3
- Chamber Made: When The Worst Brings Out The Best In Us
- Business WatcH: Estella’s Bar and Grill At Former Everybuddy’s Site
- Business and Professional Women To Host Forum
- NVRH Ranked Vermont’s Best In Community Benefits
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.