3 Generations of St. J Basketball
During the Feb. 21 basketball game held during Winter Carnival Week at the St. Johnsbury School, Izaiah Christie (center), an eighth-grade student who will be graduating this spring, was cheered on by his father, Ben Christie (at left), a member of the SJS junior high graduating Class of 1995, and his grandfather, Frank Christie, a member of the St. Johnsbury Trade School Class of 1969. These family members represent three generations of St. Johnsbury basketball. (Courtesy photo)

