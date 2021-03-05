4-Year Spelling Champ At GSCS

Maida Stahler, an eighth grader at Good Shepherd Catholic School in St. Johnsbury, won the school's spelling bee for the fourth year in a row. Maida has participated each year since third grade and has been the school champion during her fifth-, sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade years. The State spelling bee was cancelled both last and this year, so she's unable to participate, but she's still the victor in the school's books. (Courtesy photo)

