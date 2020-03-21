A STUDY OF RAINBOWS

United Christian Academy, in Newport, recently held a school-wide Science Fair. Students in grades K-8th had on display their various science projects. Above, students in Cheryl Saaman’s Kindergarten Class display their study of Rainbows: from left, Maddison, Rebel, Charlotte, Jessie and Mrs. Saaman.
