Students at Stratford Public School, in North Stratford, N.H., enjoyed a visit from Milton Paradis during the school’s Veterans Day assembly held recently. Paradis served with the Seabees in World War II, and spoke about his service to the military, his time as a member of the Stratford community, and his participation as a member of the basketball team. Paradis shared insights and advice with students, “If you want it, don’t wait for it to come to you, go for it.” As a result of his generosity, all students received small American Flags donated by him. To commemorate his visit the school received a signed flag in honor of Paradis’s time on Iwo Jima. (Courtesy photo)

