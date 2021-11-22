Students at Stratford Public School, in North Stratford, N.H., enjoyed a visit from Milton Paradis during the school’s Veterans Day assembly held recently. Paradis served with the Seabees in World War II, and spoke about his service to the military, his time as a member of the Stratford community, and his participation as a member of the basketball team. Paradis shared insights and advice with students, “If you want it, don’t wait for it to come to you, go for it.” As a result of his generosity, all students received small American Flags donated by him. To commemorate his visit the school received a signed flag in honor of Paradis’s time on Iwo Jima. (Courtesy photo)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Local News
- Haverhill Select Board Meeting Canceled Due To COVID Exposure
- Four Properties Sold At Concord Tax Sale To Highest Bidders
- Outbreak Over At Country Village Center
- Nine New Cases Detected At Newport Facility
- Teen Girl From Newport Missing Since Nov. 10
- Town Promises ‘19 Audit Will Be Done Soon
- Probe Uncovers No Evidence Of Widespread Embezzlement, Theft, Fraud
- St. Johnsbury School Reports 7 Cases In Single Day, Super Worried About Fatigue
- State Board Orders School Withdrawal Vote
- Police Logs
Local Sports
- South Outlasts North In Senior All-Star Clash
- St. J Star Runner Evan Thornton-Sherman Commits To Maine
- 2021 Vermont Coaches’ All-Division I Football Teams
- UNE’s Hutchison, Ex-Hilltopper Standout, 3rd In Nation In Blocked Kicks
- College Hoops Notebook: Hornet Guard Carlisle Drops 31 Points At Dartmouth
- 2021 Coaches’ All-Metro Soccer Selections
- Tuesday Local Scores (Nov. 16) And Wednesday Schedule
- Former St. J Star Wendell Earns Liberty League Honor
- 2021 Coaches’ All-Capital Soccer Selections
- Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Nimblewill Nomad Outhiked Us
Local Features
- Stepping Up: A New Role For Dual-sport Athletes At LI
- Lauren Chamberlain Earns Role in Dean College Production of ‘I Hate Hamlet’
- Lancaster Elementary School
- A Veteran’s Story
- Caledonia Food Coop Lands Another Grant; Membership Grows
- Business Watch: Mobile Vet On The Move; PT Comes To Burke
- NEK Unemployment Rate Ticks Down With Modest Hiring
- NEK Council On Aging Names Linda Guyer As Its 2021 Humanitarian Hero
- Littleton, Lancaster Recycling Station Managers Honored
- Bryan Bennett Joins NEK Council On Aging
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.