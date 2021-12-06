A Year In Review For Children’s Literacy Foundation

Despite all the challenges, 2021 has been a great year for the Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF). Attendance at the organization’s storytelling and book giveaway events was 45,666, and 64,462 new books were given away to low-income, at-risk and rural kids. Hundreds of storytelling events and literacy seminars were held, virtually and outdoors/safely distanced.
Some of the highlights from the past year:
• Virtual storytelling series continued with authors, illustrators and storytellers such as David Martin, Natalie Kinsey-Warnock, Terry Farish, Gina Perry, Jim Arnosky and more.
• Bestselling author Dan Brown (of The Da Vinci Code) participated in CLiF’s virtual Book Club for Grown-Ups. The series also included authors Chris Tebbetts, poet Verandah Porche, and award-winning author Katherine Paterson. Most recently CLiF held a YA panel of authors, educators and librarians talking all things YA.
• During National Poetry Month in April, CLiF held a kids’ writing contest and received more than 50 submissions from all over New Hampshire and Vermont. Winners in each age category received new books. The winner of the 11-12 year-old category went on to publish her winning poem in a local collection of pandemic stories.
• CLiF partnered with VT Digger to donate books to low-income, at-risk, and rural kids and raise awareness of the importance of literacy. CLiF also worked with VT Digger to present a special Earth Day drawing event with presenter author/illustrator Jason Chin.
• Lyric Theater in Burlington, Vt. returned to the (outdoor) stage in June to bring the popular book series, Frog and Toad, to life. Roughly 600 new Frog and Toad books were given away to families who attended any of the six performances at Shelburne Museum, Fletcher Free Library, and other spaces in the Burlington area.
• CLiF worked with Vermont Migrant Education Program to put on its Mi Vida, Mi Voz storytelling program for migrant youth, featuring CLiF presenter and spoken word poet Rajnii Eddins.
• CLiF (virtual) conferences continued, after a hiatus in 2020. The organization brought back the Community Literacy Conference for educators, this time virtual and spread out throughout March. Recently, the biennial Rural Libraries Conference returned, including sessions on diversity and inclusion, storytelling and music, and virtual programming.
• CLiF expanded its $25,000 Year of the Book grant program to 11 schools throughout Vermont and New Hampshire, plus two small schools (fewer than 75 students) with a pilot “small school Year of the Book” program.
CLiF is currently accepting applications for the Year of the Book and At-Risk Children grant programs.
The Year of the Book: This program includes $25,000 in literacy programming, support and new books, including 10 new books for each child to choose. Author visits, workshops, family events and more take place all school year long. Applications for the 2022-2023 school year are due March 9, 2022.
At-Risk Children: This program includes a storytelling visit with one of CLiF’s amazing presenters, an onsite children’s library for the program, an optional family literacy seminar, and 2 new books for each child. Applications for Spring 2022 are due Dec. 15, 2021.
Know a school or organization that would benefit from one of these grant programs? For more information, go to https://clifonline.org/literacy-programs.
