Abigail Ham, of Sheffield, has been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Mich. Dean’s list honors students have earned a 3.5 or higher grade point average (GPA) in their fall semester classes and have maintained at least a 3.5 GPA over their university careers. Calvin’s courses are academically challenging, and this honor reflects a significant accomplishment. Abigail is the daughter of Patrick and Sarah Ham of Sheffield.
