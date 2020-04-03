Abigail Harrington Accepted Into Lyndon Upward Bound Program

LYNDON — Rivendell Academy’s Abigail Harrington has recently been accepted into the Upward Bound program hosted out of Northern Vermont University-Lyndon. She is currently a freshman at Rivendell Academy who wants to pursue a career in business. More specifically, she is fascinated with the marketing aspect of the business world.
Abby is a member of the UVAC swim team and is also a dedicated member of her school’s Eco-friendly Club. When she is not contributing towards those activities, she loves to strengthen her skills in photography and cosmetology. Abby is excited to be joining the Upward Bound community and knows that it will help her achieve her future and academic goals, as well as foster new interpersonal relationships and connections along the way.
