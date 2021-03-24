Academy Senior Wins Gold For Photograph

St. Johnsbury Academy senior Kay Conner won a national Gold Medal in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards for her black and white analog photo, “Anxiety.” Connor’s photo also won a Gold Key at the state level. The photograph will be part of a national virtual award ceremony held on June 9th. More information can be found at artandwriting.org.
