Adult Learner Services, HiSET And WMCC Partner To Bring Computer Testing To The North Country

HiSET (High School Equivalency Test) Examiner Sister Carmen Blais and White Mountains Community College (WMCC) joined forces in 2001 to provide a quiet, viable environment in which to test GED candidates. Over the nearly two decades, approximately 400 individuals have acquired their high school equivalency in Littleton. During that time, only paper testing was available. In 2014 the NH Department of Education adopted the HiSET exam, replacing the GED exam for NH testing.
In 2019, thanks to donations from Mascoma Bank, the Littleton Elks, Eagles, WMCC, and St. Rose of Lima Church, computer testing is now available for the HiSET. WMCC, Sister Carmen, and Ansom Hastings worked through many hurdles, setting up, networking and formatting the computers to align with federal guidelines for HiSET testing.
Suzanne Champion and Chad Boxall, two of the first testers to utilize the computer testing, were pleased to have this option. Both succeeded at HiSET on the first try due to the support and review they received through Littleton Adult Learner Services. Computer testing allows one question at a time to be displayed. This provides less distraction and stress while testing. Chad is now a student at WMCC working on his associate degree in Human Services. The exposure to the college while testing made an easy transition into post-secondary education.
HiSET examiners Sister Carmen and Marie Clardy test twice a month at WMCC Littleton Academic Center. For more information about preparing for your HiSET or English as a Second Language, call (603) 444-6306, or email c.shawdoran@sau35.org.
