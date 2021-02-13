MONTPELIER, VT — Attorney General T.J. Donovan wants to hear from young Vermonters about their thoughts on the environment. For the first time ever, the AG’s Office is holding an Earth Day Essay Challenge and asking fifth- and sixth-grade students all around Vermont to submit essays on the environment.
“Young Vermonters are in touch with our environment,” said Donovan. “They enjoy time spent outdoors and they care and worry about what is happening to the environment. I look forward to reading these Earth Day essays and hearing directly from our future environmental leaders on what is important to them.”
The essay challenge is open to any fifth or sixth grader in Vermont, and will run from Feb. 15 through April 1. Students are encouraged to be creative and to write about their thoughts on Earth Day and Vermont’s environment.
Suggested topics for essays include: What do you love about Vermont’s environment — clean air, wildlife, its lakes, rivers, and mountains? How do you enjoy Vermont’s environment? What do you care most about with the environment? What does Earth Day mean to you? What are your concerns about the future of Vermont’s environment? How does Vermont’s changing environment impact outdoor recreation, winter sports, wildlife habitat, farming, our health, or other things? What do you think we should do to help protect the environment?
Participants do not need to cover any or all of these topics — these are just ideas.
All essays submitted will be posted on a webpage on the AG’s Office’s public website on Earth Day 2021. Participants will be entered in a drawing to have Donovan pay a virtual visit to the student’s classroom.
Members of the AG’s Environmental Protection Division will read all essays and provide individual feedback to each student who submits an essay. Additionally, Environmental Protection Division attorneys will be available to virtually speak to participating classes about environmental work during the essay submission period.
For more information on the Earth Day Essay Challenge, including how to submit your essay, email natasha.sala@vermont.gov.
