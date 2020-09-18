Ainsley Larsen, of Kirby, has enrolled for in-person learning as part of Marietta College’s Class of 2024 for the fall 2020 semester. Larsen, who is a graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy, is majoring in Land & Energy Management. Approximately 375 new students officially joined Marietta College, in Marietta, Ohio, during a virtual Matriculation ceremony on Aug. 10. In-person classes began on Aug. 17.
Ainsley Larsen Enrolled As Part of Marietta College’s Class of 2024
