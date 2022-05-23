Akerman Family Donates To Adult Ed Program
Michelle Larcomb, director of the SAU #58 Northumberland Adult Diploma Program in Groveton, N.H., received a generous donation of $5,000 from James Akerman and family during the Program's board meeting May 10. The family wishes to support outreach and education in rural areas through the Dr. William Luksis Charitable Giving Trust. Participating in the presentation are: from left, Bonnie Akerman , James Akerman Jr., James Akerman Sr., Hailey Akerman and Larcomb. (Courtesy photo)

