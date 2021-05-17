Alana Bonilla, of Bethlehem, N.H., has been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Alana Bonilla Named to Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Belmont University
