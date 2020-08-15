Alexander Perry, of Brownington, graduated in August 2020 from Emerson College in Boston, Mass. He received a bachelor of arts degree in Media Arts Production. The college launched an Emerson 2020 Celebration website to honor graduates’ achievements with more than 800 submissions from students, families, alumni, faculty, and staff, which includes photos, videos, audio submissions, and text. The website strives to reflect the many facets of the Class of 2020 and the wider Emerson community — its creativity, daring, thoughtfulness, irreverence, and humor.

