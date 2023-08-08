READING, PA — Alvernia University Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) candidate, Averill Herr, of Canaan, Vt., recently visited Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. with the DPT cohort, faculty and staff to advocate for, educate on and discuss legislation surrounding the physical therapy profession with senators and representatives.

“I organized the trip to Washington D.C. to enlighten our students on the process of American Physical Therapy Association Governance (APTA) House of Delegates which develops policies and positions of the APTA,” said Alvernia University DPT Director of Clinical Education Pamela Unger, PT, DPT, CWS. “I was so proud of our students’ attention to the issues and their ability to communicate compassion and concern for these issues to our senators and representatives. They represented our DPT program and Alvernia very well.”

