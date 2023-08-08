READING, PA — Alvernia University Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) candidate, Averill Herr, of Canaan, Vt., recently visited Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. with the DPT cohort, faculty and staff to advocate for, educate on and discuss legislation surrounding the physical therapy profession with senators and representatives.
“I organized the trip to Washington D.C. to enlighten our students on the process of American Physical Therapy Association Governance (APTA) House of Delegates which develops policies and positions of the APTA,” said Alvernia University DPT Director of Clinical Education Pamela Unger, PT, DPT, CWS. “I was so proud of our students’ attention to the issues and their ability to communicate compassion and concern for these issues to our senators and representatives. They represented our DPT program and Alvernia very well.”
Herr and the group spent the first two days in Capitol Hill in listening sessions with the APTA House of Delegates learning about various bills passed by the APTA. Two professors, Unger and Claire McCann, PT, DPT, are in the House of Delegates as well. The third day was spent discussing various bills with local senators and U.S. Congress and Senate representatives of the implication of legislation specific to the physical therapy industry including physical therapy assistant (PTA) supervision, payment and reimbursement rates in the Medicare system; the role of physical therapy treatment in the fourth trimester of pregnancy and the inclusion of rehabilitation services in underserved areas.
The group also educated the senators and representatives on their work with the pro bono clinics that serve the Reading and Berks County communities. Out-of-state students even had the opportunity to spend the day with delegates from their home state and visit their respective senators and representatives in Utah, New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Delaware and Washington.
“As a student who helps run our pro-bono clinic within Berks Community Health Center, I get to see the direct influence of PTs in these communities and our impact on patients’ lives. I appreciated the time we were given to advocate for our profession and the lives of our patients,” said Samantha Donmoyer, DPT Class of 2024. “I enjoyed speaking about bill H.R. 4829, which allows PTs to participate in the National Health Service Corps Loan Repayment Program.”
Alvernia University is a Catholic comprehensive university with a liberal arts foundation founded by the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters in 1958.
