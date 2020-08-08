Alyssa Leonard Completes AmeriCorps Service; Gives Back To Upward Bound

WHEELOCK – Alyssa Leonard, of Wheelock, just completed her AmeriCorps service term at Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon Upward Bound program. During the virtual summer program, the AmeriCorps LEAP (Lyndon Economic Opportunity AmeriCorps Program) members assisted the Upward Bound program in ensuring a successful virtual summer program. Members focused on increasing student’s college aspirations, helping students complete college preparatory work including STEAM fields, and assisted students in understanding the transition into college.
The AmeriCorps LEAP program at Northern Vermont University has had a tremendous impact on the local Upward Bound students. During their service, members taught, mentored and supported 43 students online from nine regional high schools in Vermont and New Hampshire over the course of the five week program. NVU–Lyndon Upward Bound offered 18 different core academic courses via Zoom that challenge the students and helped to prepare them for the fall semester.
The classes ranged from various math classes to English and Writing, Financial Literacy and Cohort College Counseling classes. The LEAP members also offered 12 online electives that included the opportunity to participate in Music, Creative Writing, Wellness and Yoga.
This summer, the students virtually toured 11 college campuses, including the University of Vermont, Middlebury College, Southern Maine Community College, both NVU Lyndon and Johnson. Building upon these tours, eight “Major Aspirations” seminars were offered featuring an NVU–Lyndon UB alum whom shared stories about their path to college and then successful careers in the fields of engineering, medicine, architecture, forensics, criminal justice, education and global health.
Alyssa was responsible for a “suite” of 4-6 students throughout the summer, checked in with students, mentored, and assisted the faculty in teaching core academic courses. She was the team leader and supported the 8 other LEAP members who served as tutor counselors. Alyssa was responsible for teaching several elective classes and was in regular contact with students helping them adhere to program expectations. Academically she assisted the Upward Bound staff with writing curriculum, preparing lessons and getting ready for the first virtual SAT test for all 43 students. All of the LEAP members had the primary responsibility to build relationships with the students during the Virtual summer, set and complete academic goal setting, and connect with current successful college graduates.
Alyssa will return to the University of Maine at Farmington in the fall. She is a student who has made the dean’s list every semester in college. She is majoring in Education and Special Education, and plans on student teaching in Maine this academic year. She is a peer leader for the Johnson Scholars TRIO SSS Program – the sister program to Upward Bound where she helps to lead other first generation incoming freshmen adjust to college life. Additionally, she is on the Track and Field Team, a member of the of Aspiring Educators Club and, and president of the Dance Team.
Upward Bound is one of the federally funded TRIO Educational Opportunity programs under Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965. NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound was founded in 1980, and works each year with 75 high school students who are first generation, college bound, and come from modest income backgrounds. LEAP is a Vermont state AmeriCorps program hosted on the NVU-Lyndon campus. LEAP members focus on building capacity at host sites and providing STEAM education programming to prek-12 youth in the NEK through area nonprofits.
