Amer Macedonci, of St. Johnsbury, has been named to first honors on the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall 2019 semester at Clark University in Worcester, Mass. To be eligible for first honors, students must have a grade point average of 3.8 or higher, of a maximum of 4.3 (all A+s).
