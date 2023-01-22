WOBURN, MA – The New England Newspaper and Press Association awards up to 10 scholarships each year to aspiring high school seniors and college journalists through the Journalism Education Foundation of New England (JEFNE). The foundation strives to encourage and support young people who plan to pursue a career in the newspaper industry.
College students and high school seniors who are studying and acquiring work experience that will prepare them to work in the field of journalism are eligible to apply.
4. Demonstrate a serious interest in a career in journalism by sending: a cover letter, transcript, resume or biography, letter of recommendation, and a body of published work in a school news publication, general circulation newspaper, or a similar publication and/or a body of work prepared for a journalism class.
The deadline to apply is March 31, 2023.
NOTE: You will receive an email confirming the receipt of your application with a link to a Dropbox folder to upload the required documents.
